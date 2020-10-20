Letter: Katko distorts truth on Medicare for All

The congressional race in NY District 24 couldn’t be a more stark choice, and health care is among the many reasons why. Dana Balter supports improved and expanded Medicare for All, which is private delivery and public financing of health care for all.

Her opponent distorts the truth — why can all other developed countries have universal health care but it would somehow bankrupt our country? Twenty-two studies agree with Ms. Balter: costs of Medicare for All would be less than our current health care mess. Our current representative has chained himself to the Trump approach: bought and sold by commercial interests and offering no alternative.

Facts about Medicare for All:

All physicians are in-network. You can continue to see your current physician.

No more insurance company bureaucrats dictating which treatments or drugs are covered.

No more insurance premiums, copays, deductibles; just pay your taxes and all necessary care is covered.

Guaranteed health care to protect workers and families that is not dependent on employment.