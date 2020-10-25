 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Katko does not support women
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Katko does not support women

{{featured_button_text}}

Representative John Katko calls himself a "moderate" who is bipartisan. He is not moderate or bipartisan.

In February of this year, John Katko voted against the House of Representatives bill that removes the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (See H. J. Res. 79 online at congress.gov). The bill passed with 232 Democrat and Republican yes votes and 182 Republican no votes, including the no vote of Representative Katko, who ironically represents the home of equal rights for women in the United States.

Representative John Katko does not support equal rights for women.

Beverly Hammons

Genoa

0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News