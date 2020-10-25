Letter: Katko does not support women

In February of this year, John Katko voted against the House of Representatives bill that removes the deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (See H. J. Res. 79 online at congress.gov). The bill passed with 232 Democrat and Republican yes votes and 182 Republican no votes, including the no vote of Representative Katko, who ironically represents the home of equal rights for women in the United States.