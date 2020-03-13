Letter: Katko doing great work on cyber threats

While many people fear the threat of war, actually one of the biggest threats facing our nation today is the threat of cyber crime. Both foreign governments and rouge entries overseas have been dead set on disrupting our electiois and causing havoc for our governments and businesses.

Congressman John Katko is the top Republican on the Cyber Security Subcommittee, and he has taken the lead on addressing this important issue. In an attempt to bolster our cyber security, he has introduced several commonsense and bipartisan measures that would help local governments become better protected against cyber threats. Here in CNY, we've seen our local governments and school districts targeted by cyberattacks, and I'm glad John Katko has taken these threats seriously.

I have also seen him work to strengthen our election security, by holding cyber briefings and round tables, connecting local election officials with our nation's top cyber experts.

