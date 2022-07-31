Letter: Katko fails on important issues

The definition of "coward": One who shows disgraceful fear or timidity. And one person in our midst who shows himself to be a coward is our U.S. representative, John Katko. At his website as well as e-mail messages he sends out, what is cowardly missing are two major facts: 1) the Congressional hearings showing the factual attempts by Donald Trump to lie and have others lie in attempts to overthrow a fair election which he lost; 2) the blatant fact that global warming and humankind's activities are pushing we citizens of planet earth to the direction of an end to viable life for us upon this planet earth.
Neither of these facts does this elected federal employee admit to, while this John Katko is paid a healthy salary, by world standards, by the U.S. Treasury. And yet his claim is that he is doing good for the people he represents while somehow ignoring the oath of office to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
This coward Katko ain't got the guts, unlike the "girls," U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and witness Casey Hutchinson. These women put coward Katko to shame.
David Kauber
Auburn