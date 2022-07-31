Letter: Katko fails on important issues

The definition of "coward": One who shows disgraceful fear or timidity. And one person in our midst who shows himself to be a coward is our U.S. representative, John Katko. At his website as well as e-mail messages he sends out, what is cowardly missing are two major facts: 1) the Congressional hearings showing the factual attempts by Donald Trump to lie and have others lie in attempts to overthrow a fair election which he lost; 2) the blatant fact that global warming and humankind's activities are pushing we citizens of planet earth to the direction of an end to viable life for us upon this planet earth.