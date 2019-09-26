During the last congressional election campaign, Republican Congressman Katko promised that if Trump tried to levy more tariffs on China, quote, “Congress would do something about it,” meaning Republicans in Congress.
Well, a year later, Trump has levied tariffs on billions more Chinese goods, threatens to levy even more tariffs and we’ve yet to hear anything from Katko on what he’s going to do about it.
Meanwhile, the Chinese, quite naturally, have levied tariffs of their own, on among others things, U.S. farm products like milk products, soybeans and hardwood timber, all things that rural New York produces and exports.
Just recently there was an article in the Syracuse paper about how Trump’s trade war has devastated upstate New York’s hardwood timber industry. Timber companies and wood products companies have recently traveled to Washington to petition local congressional representatives to do something about it.
Not everyone is aware how important hardwood timber is to the rural New York economy. Not everyone is aware of the millions of dollars that comes to New York landowners, which in turn pays millions of dollars in school and local taxes to support schools, roads, fire companies and local libraries. We just got our school taxes and landowners like myself are reminded once again.
Not everyone is aware that hardwood timber alone contributes $6.4 billion dollars and accounts for some 36,000 jobs in New York state. Needless to say, rural New York doesn’t have so many jobs that we can afford to just write those jobs and dollars off.
After almost two years of Trump’s trade war, it has become abundantly clear that Trump doesn’t have the skill or the patience to get a deal, say nothing of a good deal, with the Chinese. And I can’t say as I blame the Chinese. Why should they make a deal with an incompetent six-time bankrupt who lies all the time and can’t be expected to keep his word?
Meanwhile, it looks like John Katko is off fiddling around somewhere, keeping his head down so Trump doesn’t say anything mean about him.
That’s not what a representative is suppose to do. A congressional representative is supposed to be advocating for their constituents.
You have to ask yourself, what use is a Republican congressman with a Republican president in the White House if he isn’t going to stick up for you when you need it. Might just as well have Democrat representative who isn’t afraid to squawk a little and maybe get some action.
Richard Glenister
Locke