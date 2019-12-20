As a past board of director member of Auburn Community Baseball and secretary to Leo Pinckney, l feel compelled to write and thank Congressman Katko for leading efforts to keep the Doubledays baseball club in Auburn. For decades, the Doubledays have been a great asset in Auburn providing affordable entertainment for many families in and around our community. Sadly, with the recent news that the MLB would be trying to cut 42 minor league teams, it appears the Auburn Doubledays also might be cut.
I'm grateful that Congressman John Katko has urged the MLB commissioner to allow us to keep our team. I agree with Rep. Katko that the Doubledays have helped "support our local economy in Auburn and its departure would mean an end for not only fans and players but local vendors, businesses and employee who have supported the club for decades. " Congressman Katko is right that the Doubledays team is a source of pride for Auburn and are worthwhile keeping for its fans and economic benefits. I appreciate Congressman Katko for supporting us in this fight to keep our team.
Doreen Henry
Auburn