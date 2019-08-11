It seems the more successful a politician is, the more falsehoods are spewed against him. Case in point, the letter from Jim Brady denouncing U.S. Rep. John Katko. The letter writer states " More and more people are declaring bankruptcy over unpaid medical expenses." This is an opinion supported by no factual evidence, kind of like saying "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it." A simple online search debunks this opinion. As sourced from the Washington Post (a pro-Democrat paper), medical bankruptcies have declined since 2013: https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/wp/2018/03/26/the-truth-about-medical-bankruptcies/?noredirect=on.
To use the phrase "millions of people" is obviously incorrect, as is blaming Congressman Katko alone for any issue. Congressman Katko fights for the people he represents, and always does what is best for his constituents, whether his party agrees or not, probably why this year he was named the third most bipartisan member of Congress for the 115th Congress.
Frank Petrosino
Auburn