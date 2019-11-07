Whether you are a Democrat, Republican or independent, you have to admit Congressman Katko has been a welcomed and reasonable voice on the issue of impeachment.
By voting against the resolution in the House last week, Katko refused to play into political theatrics. Every day, central New Yorkers struggle with addiction to opioids, drive over crumbling roads, and pay astronomical rates for prescription drugs — but instead of focusing on these issues, Democrats in Congress have decided they want to focus all their energy on Trump.
Congress should follow Katko’s lead and focus on the issues that actually matter. Central New York has pressing issues that need to be addressed. Impeachment is not one of them.
Roberta Massarini
Union Springs
Roberta Massarini is the Cayuga County Republican Committee chairwoman.