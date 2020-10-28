Letter: Katko has earned support of farmers

Central New York's agricultural community took a massive hit during the pandemic. While Congressman Katko has always been a stalwart ally of farmers, his actions to provide support during this crisis truly stood out. Katko held roundtables with local farmers, helped local producers access direct payments through the USDA, and helped make agricultural businesses eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Dana Balter on the other hand has made no serious attempt to reach out to the farming community. She tries to gain favor with agribusiness by saying she wants to serve on the Agriculture Committee in Congress, but she has no background in agriculture.