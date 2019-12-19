Congressman Katko,
The evidence is in the July 25 memo.
Page 4:
"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great."
He asked a foreign leader to investigate a US citizen and political opponent.
Asking a foreign government to meddle in the US election for his personal benefit is against the Constitution.
You and the rest of the GOP have no honor.
Protecting the Constitution comes before all other considerations including your re-election.
You are also putting your personal benefit above the Constitution!
As a former prosecutor you should know better.
Do the right for the country!
Speak out against this man.
Vote for impeachment.
Mary Furlong
Martville
Town of Victory resident