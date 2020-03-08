Letter: Katko in a great position to help

With Congressman Katko attaining his new position of ranking member for the subcommittee that oversees FEMA, as well as economic development, we now have someone representing us with the responsibility and the influence to aid in the climate struggle. While it seems like the congressman hasn’t so far prioritized climate change, his new position as ranking member may incite action.
Climate change has an enormous impact on FEMA and the economic development of the nation, and is a major priority for FEMA. It exacerbates natural disasters to which FEMA must respond. The Union of Concerned Scientists tells us that rising air temperatures spell an increasing number of Category 4 and 5 hurricanes in North America, and we’ve already seen worse hurricane seasons. Rising sea levels put coastal communities at even higher risk. Longer dry seasons in the West are making forest fires bigger, more destructive and more frequent.
You have free articles remaining.
What if Congressman Katko and the members of the subcommittee chose to be proactive with climate-positive legislation, rather than reactive, spending billions on disaster mitigation and cleanup? The Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) would do just that, and Congressman Katko has expressed “interest” in a carbon dividend approach. The bipartisan legislation puts a fee on carbon emitting fuels at the source, and redirects 100% of the net revenue to a monthly dividend given out to all American families. The legislation would have an enormous impact on both disaster prevention and economic development.
Climate change will likely be the defining issue of the decade, and Congressman Katko is now in an ideal position for climate leadership. Unless he and the others on the subcommittee pass climate-positive legislation like the Energy Innovation Act, they are going to be very busy cleaning up a mess they could have helped prevent.
Zac Bellinger
Syracuse