Letter: Katko in a great position to help

With Congressman Katko attaining his new position of ranking member for the subcommittee that oversees FEMA, as well as economic development, we now have someone representing us with the responsibility and the influence to aid in the climate struggle. While it seems like the congressman hasn’t so far prioritized climate change, his new position as ranking member may incite action.

Climate change has an enormous impact on FEMA and the economic development of the nation, and is a major priority for FEMA. It exacerbates natural disasters to which FEMA must respond. The Union of Concerned Scientists tells us that rising air temperatures spell an increasing number of Category 4 and 5 hurricanes in North America, and we’ve already seen worse hurricane seasons. Rising sea levels put coastal communities at even higher risk. Longer dry seasons in the West are making forest fires bigger, more destructive and more frequent.

