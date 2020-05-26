Letter: Katko is afraid to call out Trump's failings

Dear John letter ...
As a constituent and someone who probably knows you a little better than most, I have to ask when the "line" stops moving. Denigrating the Mexican people, "Access Hollywood" tape, abandoning the Kurds, paying off a porn star ... did you even read the Mueller Report? Firing inspectors general like popping Pez from a dispenser... and let's not forget the deaths of 100,000 Americans and growing. Openly, "he takes no responsibility" and you sit by silently while this occurs. Called it a hoax through late February; 100,000 families would disagree.
States were made to fight and outbid one another for supplies for the health care workers who are caring for our families and loved ones, but 17 tons of equipment were shipped to China in February and more recently we shipped ventilators to Russia ... did Russia have to say nice things about him to get that help?
Pre-pandemic, the U.S. was running a huge budget deficit ... why? From a party that is supposed to be fiscally conservative ... let's not forget how the GOP used to be Russia hawks — used to be — just a few years ago eight GOP members of Congress spent the Fourth of July in Russia ... care to comment or explain?
Where are his taxes? So now he is in an audit that has exceeded four years ... what is he hiding and why don't you speak up about it?
I go back to my first question of when does the line stop moving?
You were duly elected to represent the people of NY24 ... and along with that responsibility you also represent all citizens with your action or inaction. So with all due respect, start representing the interests of NY24 and the American people instead of being a yes man who bows to POTUS. If you think he is right, then say so ... if you think he is wrong then say so, but stop doing it with a furrowed brow like Senator Collins (Maine). I strongly suggest you start speaking up in very clear and pointed ways about these failings we all see. Stop being afraid of a mean tweet. You know some of these things are flat out wrong, as part of CNY, stand up and loudly say so.
We are so much better than this as a country. Either start leading or get out of the way for someone who will speak up. Right is still right and wrong is still wrong.
Steve Schoeneck
Marcellus
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!