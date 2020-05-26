Letter: Katko is afraid to call out Trump's failings

You were duly elected to represent the people of NY24 ... and along with that responsibility you also represent all citizens with your action or inaction. So with all due respect, start representing the interests of NY24 and the American people instead of being a yes man who bows to POTUS. If you think he is right, then say so ... if you think he is wrong then say so, but stop doing it with a furrowed brow like Senator Collins (Maine). I strongly suggest you start speaking up in very clear and pointed ways about these failings we all see. Stop being afraid of a mean tweet. You know some of these things are flat out wrong, as part of CNY, stand up and loudly say so.