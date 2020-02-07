Letter: Katko is correct on bail reform

Francis Conole and Roger Misso were asked a direct question on whether or not they support New York state's dangerous bail reform policies. Unfortunately instead of being straightforward, these men deflected, launching partisan and baseless attacks against U.S. Rep. John Katko. I think this tactic is disingenuous and misleading.

Misso and Conole are each applying for a job to represent us in Congress. So as voters, we deserve to know where they stand on critical issues of public safety, like bail reform. This rushed law has already let out dangerous criminals and made our community far less safe.

Congressman Katko is doing his part to call for a repeal of this law and to enact policies on the federal level that reform post-trial release, safely. So instead of using their time to craft statements that deflect from the issue at hand, why can't Conole and Misso just tell us their position on bail reform?

Chantell Hotaling

Brutus

