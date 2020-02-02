Letter: Katko is mired in Trump's swamp

Recently articles about Katko’s campaign ads said they are going to be found online. Well, that is at least my interpretation.

I am not attached to my laptop or tablet as others. I also will not go onto social media platforms and spend a great deal of time. In light of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s statement and problems his company has faced regarding Russian infiltration, I do not check out any advertising or click on any posts for more information.

So while Katko chooses to go to digital media versus meeting with his district to embolden his campaign, I can only imagine what “fake information“ will be dispensed and put into the proverbial “salad spinner,” making it difficult to pull out pieces of green pepper. I really don’t like green peppers in my salad!

The former federal prosecutor appears to be aligning himself to be a “Trumper” as well as the majority of the GOPs. I think a lot of constituents in his district are bewildered by Katko’s antics, seeing a decline in his bipartisan ideology.

