Letter: Katko is mired in Trump's swamp

Recently articles about Katko’s campaign ads said they are going to be found online. Well, that is at least my interpretation.
I am not attached to my laptop or tablet as others. I also will not go onto social media platforms and spend a great deal of time. In light of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s statement and problems his company has faced regarding Russian infiltration, I do not check out any advertising or click on any posts for more information.
So while Katko chooses to go to digital media versus meeting with his district to embolden his campaign, I can only imagine what “fake information“ will be dispensed and put into the proverbial “salad spinner,” making it difficult to pull out pieces of green pepper. I really don’t like green peppers in my salad!
The former federal prosecutor appears to be aligning himself to be a “Trumper” as well as the majority of the GOPs. I think a lot of constituents in his district are bewildered by Katko’s antics, seeing a decline in his bipartisan ideology.
As the impeachment trial continued, the defense for Trump seemed to stoop lower and lower into Trump’s Swamp. If I were to ask a question to the Senate jurors, it would be “Can a candidate shoot his opponent on 5th Avenue, claiming it was for the benefit of the country, when actually disguising his hatred for ANYONE who opposes him?” There are only three people Trump wouldn’t shoot, Putin, Kim Jong-un, and maybe Giuliani. If and only if Rudy continues to be his fixer. So, Mr. Katko, are you in the vortex of Trump’s swamp? Logic tells me when you drain something from someplace, it needs to go to another. Looks like it ended up in GOP’s side, your side, Johnny.
Remember, there are very few career individuals currently working in the administration because most have been removed by Trump or left because of Trump. Leaving a lot of “acting” department heads. One exception does exist, the four new amigos, Bill Barr, Mike Pompeo, Alan Dershowitz and Brett Kavanaugh.
So for those who feel that the elections should determine the fate of our president, are you ready to go through four more years of broken promises, lies, insults, alliances with foreign adversaries for personal gain and deeply divided county? Be careful, Trump may try to do what Putin’s doing in Russia!
R. L. Searles
Sennett