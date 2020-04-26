Letter: Katko leading in this time of crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There's no question, the coronavirus has been extremely difficult on local businesses and has put a serious strain on individuals, families and hospitals in central New York. However, over the past few weeks, I have been extremely impressed with U.S. Rep. John Katko's leadership in the community and commitment to providing relief to those in need.

Like the rest of us, Katko has had to deal with new measures that keep us at home. Nevertheless, he has remained a prominent figure in central New York and has been at the forefront of the relief effort. From working to get local businesses loans and support, to working in Congress to broker bipartisan relief packages that provide direct aid to working families, students and hospitals, Katko has been helpful and impactful in central New York.

Although it appears our community and our country have a long road of recovery ahead of us, it is reassuring to know that our congressman recognizes the issues we face and is working to lend a hand to those in need.

Sue Dwyer

Auburn

Sue Dwyer is the Cayuga County clerk.

