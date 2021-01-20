Letter: Katko made right call on impeachment

Thank you, John Katko! I am publicly acknowledging my great appreciation for your decision to vote for impeachment. I have been a strong critic of your office, actions and inactions. But this is a humble thank you.

As has been reported, some of your colleagues are raising issues that others that have seen the insurrection and incitement for what it really is, be punished by the Republican Party. Personally, those individuals seeking that type of action, are scraggly weeds infiltrated by Trump ideology, posing as the greater consensus of the Republican Party. They remain the threat as they will still be in office after Jan. 20.