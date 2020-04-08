Letter: Katko missing on leadership front

There is a slim chance that from the time this letter is typed and to when it may be published, our Representative Katko might have something to say. Last I heard, he was concerned about the stimulus package and getting money into the pockets of everyone suffering financial issues. I don’t recall reading anything about the health concerns, testing and procedures for the 24th District.
I will confess and I proclaim: I am a never Trumper! While the press briefings have been a total failure with regards to the information that all Americans need to know, Trump has wormed himself into giving a campaign rally of lies, misleading and distracting answers, and deflecting the real issue to be that of each state’s responsibility to take care of their people.
Back to Mr. Katko and how did he vote for the various versions of the stimulus packages, I don’t know. What will he say, do and when? That’s the Republican Trumper way. Of all times, central New Yorkers need to voice and to hear a voice, the mute button must be on. The country’s best source of information is Governor Cuomo.
Just now, Brian Williams announced 216 days until our next election. Even next week would be too long of a wait!
Dr. Anthony Fauci looks squeamish standing next to Trump and others as the 6-foot distancing does not apply. After all this is a new reality show that isn’t going to end soon. Vice President Mike Pence can’t seem to speak for himself as the lead official of the task force as he glorifies Trump at the start of every sentence.
Finally, I do sincerely pray for every being in the world and even for the administration and the president despite the lack of leadership for the betterment of every soul.
R.L. Searles
Sennett
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!