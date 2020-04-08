Letter: Katko missing on leadership front

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a slim chance that from the time this letter is typed and to when it may be published, our Representative Katko might have something to say. Last I heard, he was concerned about the stimulus package and getting money into the pockets of everyone suffering financial issues. I don’t recall reading anything about the health concerns, testing and procedures for the 24th District.

I will confess and I proclaim: I am a never Trumper! While the press briefings have been a total failure with regards to the information that all Americans need to know, Trump has wormed himself into giving a campaign rally of lies, misleading and distracting answers, and deflecting the real issue to be that of each state’s responsibility to take care of their people.

Back to Mr. Katko and how did he vote for the various versions of the stimulus packages, I don’t know. What will he say, do and when? That’s the Republican Trumper way. Of all times, central New Yorkers need to voice and to hear a voice, the mute button must be on. The country’s best source of information is Governor Cuomo.

Just now, Brian Williams announced 216 days until our next election. Even next week would be too long of a wait!