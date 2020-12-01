Letter: Katko must end his silence on Trump

Mr. “Law and Order” Katko,
When you were elected, you swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. At this moment, almost four weeks after the election, you and your GOP colleagues are utterly failing in your duty to uphold the Constitution. The primary threat is not foreign interference from Russia/Iran/China, nor is it fraud or problems with the election itself. The biggest threat to our democracy is our president who continues to lie and spew unfounded conspiracy theories and threaten/intimidate election officials.
How can you be silent in the face of these offenses against our Constitution?
Because of Trump’s refusal to concede, the peaceful transition of power that Americans have relied upon after an election is being stymied. As each day passes, thousands more Americans are dying from COVID. The economic strain our country is facing is coming to a breaking point. The emotional strain of over 250,000 Americans dying of COVID is over the top. Yet, Trump supporters refuse to believe that the pandemic is real. They follow his lead, and pretend it is all another media hoax even though it is to their own disadvantage.
And, what is our president doing? Trump plays golf. Trump tweets lies. Trump fires members he chose for his own administration because they tell the truth. Then he lies some more.
And, what are you and your GOP colleagues doing? Nothing, except for a precious few who have decided to honor their oath of office to protect and defend our Constitution.
Your constituents deserve better from you. You need to straighten up your “bipartisan” “law and order” spine and do the right and honorable thing. Silence is no longer an option.
Kathryn Franz
Marion
