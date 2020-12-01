Letter: Katko must end his silence on Trump

Mr. “Law and Order” Katko,

When you were elected, you swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. At this moment, almost four weeks after the election, you and your GOP colleagues are utterly failing in your duty to uphold the Constitution. The primary threat is not foreign interference from Russia/Iran/China, nor is it fraud or problems with the election itself. The biggest threat to our democracy is our president who continues to lie and spew unfounded conspiracy theories and threaten/intimidate election officials.

How can you be silent in the face of these offenses against our Constitution?

Because of Trump’s refusal to concede, the peaceful transition of power that Americans have relied upon after an election is being stymied. As each day passes, thousands more Americans are dying from COVID. The economic strain our country is facing is coming to a breaking point. The emotional strain of over 250,000 Americans dying of COVID is over the top. Yet, Trump supporters refuse to believe that the pandemic is real. They follow his lead, and pretend it is all another media hoax even though it is to their own disadvantage.