Letter: Katko must hold Trump accountable

John Katko has commented that it is too late to pursue impeachment. I would counter that bi-partisan impeachment proceedings to protect our country from the leadership of an unhinged individual is a responsibility.

Yes, the timing is poor. But, for those Republicans who had been caught up in the dysfunction of the last four years, and still decided it would be a good idea to renew The Trump Show for second term, a little hustle is in order. Your man, thankfully, lost the election. Now, you, Mr. Katko, own responsibility for not being honest with your constituents about what you had to know to be true: Trump has been a divisive, incompetent leader.

You cannot take away the harm you have inflicted on this nation by not calling out his lies and illegal actions, but you can show the world that America does stand for right.

Why is it that Democrats recognized, from the moment they heard Donald J. Trump declared himself a candidate, that he was unqualified, he lacked character, he was a self-centered buffoon who sees the world through the lens of money.