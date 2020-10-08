Letter: Katko raking in big bucks in DC

John Katko, our current representative in the United States Congress, is complaining that his election opponent, Dana Balter, has received payments from her campaign funds to cover her current living expenses while she runs full time for the position he currently holds. I understand that her campaign contributions have all been given freely by her supporters.

John Katko is paid a yearly salary of $174,000. In addition, Congressional Research Services (www.crs.gov) reports that each representative receives an average of $1,315,523 for expenses including multiple offices, paid staff, office furnishings, travel to home district, and mail as well as the use of a Congressional gym, barbershop, dining room, and other office perks.

So what is Representative Katko complaining about? We taxpayers, like it or not, are covering his salary and related expenses. Furthermore, he receives millions for his campaigns while getting this Congressional salary and all of his generous benefits. Every week Republican representatives are scheduled by the Republican Party to raise money for re-election by making phone calls to big donors, attending fundraisers with big donors, and reminding big donors that Republicans intend to vote for bills to help big donors.