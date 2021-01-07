Letter: Katko relatively quiet on Trump

Recent headlines should be deeply disturbing to all Americans who care about our country. To me, it feels like “politically sobriety” is being trampled by a faction of the GOP that has “fallen off the wagon”. Never before in American history has a president refused to accept the results of the electoral college, yet here we are with Trump and his “drunken” loyalists doing just that. From my perspective, that fringe of the GOP has gone off the rails.

Thankfully, there still are some sober members of the Congressional GOP. Consider the words of these GOP leaders:

Rep Adam Kinzinger: “When you end up where principles don’t matter, beliefs don’t matter, it’s just about who can be the loudest and kind of maintain power through raw anger and aggression, you’re no different from a lot of Latin American countries at that point.”

Rep Will Hurd: “A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon.”