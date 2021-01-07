Letter: Katko relatively quiet on Trump

Recent headlines should be deeply disturbing to all Americans who care about our country. To me, it feels like “politically sobriety” is being trampled by a faction of the GOP that has “fallen off the wagon”. Never before in American history has a president refused to accept the results of the electoral college, yet here we are with Trump and his “drunken” loyalists doing just that. From my perspective, that fringe of the GOP has gone off the rails.
Thankfully, there still are some sober members of the Congressional GOP. Consider the words of these GOP leaders:
Rep Adam Kinzinger: “When you end up where principles don’t matter, beliefs don’t matter, it’s just about who can be the loudest and kind of maintain power through raw anger and aggression, you’re no different from a lot of Latin American countries at that point.”
Rep Will Hurd: “A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon.”
Sen Pat Toomey: "A fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders. The effort by Senators Hawley, Cruz, and others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right.”
Sen Ben Sasse: "The president and his allies are playing with fire. They have been asking – first the courts, then state legislatures, now the Congress – to overturn the results of a presidential election.”
Sen Romney: “Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”
Sadly, there are far too many whose addiction to Trump’s power and influence is making a mockery of the peaceful transition of power that will occur on January 20. John Katko has been characteristically silent on the matter. I will give him credit for being one of the 27 out of 249 Republicans in the House to recognize Biden, but I wish he’d come forward as a stronger defender of "doing the right thing" now.
Kathryn Franz
Marion