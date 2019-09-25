Mr. Katko has got to go! He won’t answer any questions from those who ask. He secretly arrives up at Lake Ontario with a FEMA representative where no press is allowed. Sounds like he's learning from the best, Trump. Katko is taking the Helsinki meeting Trump and Putin had right here to upstate New York.
I received your letter, Mr. Katko. Again, you boast about being a former federal prosecutor. This time, you talk about your advocacy for child sexual abuse and domestic violence. You mentioned your support for mental health and assisting through a bill of loan repayments.
My umpteenth question for you is, are you looking into the so-called leader of this country's mental health? You’re a co-chair of the Mental Health Caucus and you were in Congress during President Obama’s term. Do you see the train wreck currently happening in our democracy? Of course you do, because you’re one of the members of Congress who helped Trump pull the rail switches!
This administration is waking up every day and trying to figure out how to please Putin, Kim Jung Un and line their own pockets at our expense. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and her father’s importing/exporting company. Her husband Mitch McConnell having a Russian oligarch build a huge factory in McConnell’s state of Kentucky. Trump’s businesses in Scotland receiving and charging the U.S. military crew to stay at his resort. Let’s not forget VP Mike Pence going to Ireland and commuting 180 miles one way to Dublin for meetings. Bill Barr’s Christmas party is going to be at Trump’s hotel in DC. Are you invited?
Now Trump is saying he can’t be investigated while being president! Mr. Katko, don’t you find this disturbing even a little? You were a former prosecutor as you keep reminding us. Has this administration rewritten the Constitution for this president and all those who have helped him and those who have not challenged the rule of law. You are among the group of self-promoting individuals and have nothing for you own district. You were voted to be our mouthpiece to the White House, Congress and all the agencies, yet you say nothing. Not even your opinion. That’s why you have to go.
R. L. Searles
Sennett