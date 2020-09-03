Letter: Katko should back Carbon Dividend Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Aug. 25, The Citizen's “Look Back” article reviewed three green energy projects that received $1 million each in state funding in 2005. These projects involved the use of renewable fuels to allow commercial, agricultural and industrial users to generate their own electricity. Apart from the economic benefits of deriving energy from otherwise unusable waste products, these projects lessen the emissions of greenhouse gases. These gases are harmful because they allow visible light to flow freely into the earth’s atmosphere but trap the ultraviolet (heat) radiation near the earth’s surface. The harmful effects of the process can be seen in the warming of our weather (three hottest Julys in the past four years) our oceans (more intense hurricanes), and in the extended dry seasons in the West (more intense wildfires).

I applaud the awards made by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and the numerous and increasing efforts by the state to innovate and commercialize technologies that support our transition to clean energy. However, if we are to achieve the targets for slowing and reversing the trend of greenhouse gas emissions recommended by the overwhelming consensus of climate scientists to avoid the most ominous impacts of climate change, policy changes on a much larger scale will be needed.