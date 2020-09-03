Letter: Katko should back Carbon Dividend Act

An Aug. 25, The Citizen's “Look Back” article reviewed three green energy projects that received $1 million each in state funding in 2005. These projects involved the use of renewable fuels to allow commercial, agricultural and industrial users to generate their own electricity. Apart from the economic benefits of deriving energy from otherwise unusable waste products, these projects lessen the emissions of greenhouse gases. These gases are harmful because they allow visible light to flow freely into the earth’s atmosphere but trap the ultraviolet (heat) radiation near the earth’s surface. The harmful effects of the process can be seen in the warming of our weather (three hottest Julys in the past four years) our oceans (more intense hurricanes), and in the extended dry seasons in the West (more intense wildfires).
I applaud the awards made by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and the numerous and increasing efforts by the state to innovate and commercialize technologies that support our transition to clean energy. However, if we are to achieve the targets for slowing and reversing the trend of greenhouse gas emissions recommended by the overwhelming consensus of climate scientists to avoid the most ominous impacts of climate change, policy changes on a much larger scale will be needed.
In my view (and most policymakers and economists agree), the most intelligent and effective way to address greenhouse gas emissions is to meet them at their source, and to put economic policy and market-based solutions to work for us. House Resolution 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, is a bill currently making its way through Congress that provides for this large-scale policy change. The policy will put a fee on fossil fuels that will gradually drive up the cost of energy derived from coal, oil and gas, and thus lower demand and drive down carbon pollution. Green energy solutions will then have greater opportunity to flourish — not because of government subsidies, but due to market incentives. The fee collected on fossil fuels will be allocated back to the American people on an equitable basis. The legislation presents a relatively simple but elegant economic way to reverse the trend of greenhouse gas emissions.
The bill has bipartisan support and I hope that our congressional representative, John Katko, will see the bipartisan appeal of this approach and show his independent leadership by becoming a cosponsor of this legislation.
Robert Kuehnel
LaFayette
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!