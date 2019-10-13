Impeaching Donald Trump at this point should not be about towing a line for Republican Congressperson John Katko. It should be about doing the principled thing and putting our nation before his party.
There is no question that Donald Trump used his power as the president to try to coerce a vulnerable democracy that relies on our support to investigate his political opponent.
When our founders established our Constitution and gave Congress the ability to impeach a president for high crimes and misdemeanors, preventing foreign interference in our democracy was at the height of their concerns. There is no longer a question that this President has abused his power to attempt to coerce a foreign nation to do exactly that.
Trump should be impeached and removed from office. It is time for John Katko to put our nation first and do his constitutional duty that he has sworn to uphold. There is no other option to preserve our democracy.
Jonah Minkoff-Zern
Syracuse