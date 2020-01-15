Letter: Katko should speak out against hate

We appreciate The Citizen interviewing Dana Balter (Jan. 8) in the aftermath of the anti-Semitic tweets that she recently received. Her statement about "everybody stepping up and doing their part" to fight hate speech and anti-Semitism is a call to people of all parties and political views. We call on Congressman Katko to speak out against people who fan the flames of hatred, for instance by denying the Holocaust happened or by claiming that America is for Americans, when the vast majority of us or our ancestors came here as immigrants.