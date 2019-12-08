Congressman Katko, we have learned a great deal about what happened over the past few months with regards to President Trump and his operatives, both within and to some extent outside of the government, as concerns Ukraine. It has become perfectly clear the president subverted the machinery and resources of the U.S. government away from its intended official foreign policy to what has been aptly describe as a “domestic political errand.”
On a recent Fox News program, the president again justified this diversion of resources as an attempt to fight corruption, more specifically, an alleged plot by the DNC and some shadowy figures in Ukraine to meddle in and influence the 2016 election. According to the president, the DNC faked the hacking of its own computer servers and then sent them to a Ukrainian company called Crowd Strike, owned by some unnamed Ukrainian oligarch. Supposedly these servers, kept somewhere in Ukraine, contain evidence of these crimes and are the object of the president’s investigations.
However, important elements of the president’s allegation are demonstrably and categorically false. For example, Crowd Strike is an American cybersecurity company located in California and publicly traded on the NASDAQ. The principal shareholder of this company is an American private equity company to which the president himself has connections. In addition, the president’s misunderstanding of just what a computer server is and how the information on a server is stored and handled is quite clear.
Quite senior members of the administration have repeatedly publicly told the president there’s no evidence of this plot and asked him to not repeat this unjustified allegation.
Either the president believes this preposterous story or he thinks that enough people will believe it to keep him in power. The mystery is, why do you?
More likely, Mr. Trump doesn’t believe it himself but is simply repeating a convenient lie. I have to tell you, it’s a pretty lazy lie if it’s that easy to debunk.
Now I know that it’s politically convenient for you to continue to maintain, “there’s not enough evidence, it’s just not there, etc.” But at some point, you begin to look foolish. Well, let me tell you, you are there now. You look foolish.
Just how much longer are you going to continue letting Mr. Trump make you out a fool?
So, I encourage you and the other Republican members of Congress to put aside your own political agenda and think carefully about what is in the best interests of the American people and our nation.
Richard Glenister
Locke