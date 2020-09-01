Letter: Katko should try helping corn farmers

That Congressman John Katko is a creature of the special interests is not new so it wasn’t really news when it was reported that he was only one of two congressmen who testified in front of the United States International Trade Commission’s hearing concerning the continuation of tariffs on steel coming from Mexico and Turkey. After all, it was clear that Katko had a soft spot for Nucor Steel ever since he arranged for Vice President Pence to tour the plant in June 2018 and attend a fundraiser that same day. You have to wonder, though, why is Katko only one of two congressmen so interested in Nucor Steel given that Nucor Steel has 12 other mills.