Letter: Katko should try helping corn farmers

Nucor gets Katko’s attention while he ignores New York corn farmers.
That Congressman John Katko is a creature of the special interests is not new so it wasn’t really news when it was reported that he was only one of two congressmen who testified in front of the United States International Trade Commission’s hearing concerning the continuation of tariffs on steel coming from Mexico and Turkey. After all, it was clear that Katko had a soft spot for Nucor Steel ever since he arranged for Vice President Pence to tour the plant in June 2018 and attend a fundraiser that same day. You have to wonder, though, why is Katko only one of two congressmen so interested in Nucor Steel given that Nucor Steel has 12 other mills.
You can understand, rebar prices jumped a full 25% following Trump’s steel tariffs in 2018; in fact, steel prices, in general, rose 30% (before coronavirus) while U.S. steel production only increased about 5%. For Nucor-Auburn that was worth an estimated $50 million per year in extra profits; for Nucor overall, $2.2 billion per year. I guess we can all understand Katko paying attention to Nucor.
But what I can’t quite understand is Kakto’s lack of concern over the closing of the Attis Industries ethanol plant in Fulton. Granted during the period of the coronavirus national lockdown, gasoline (and ethanol) consumption declined some 45% but that was months ago already and currently, gasoline consumption is running 90% of pre-coronavirus. Why is that ethanol plant still shut down?
The thing is, with that plant shut down, there are some 25 to 30 million bushel of orphan corn that has no real market worth $80 to 100 million, leaving the production of an estimated 135,000 acres of corn grain in New York, in general, and central New York, in particular, without a home. There are about 350 to 400 corn producers who suddenly don’t have a market for much of this past year’s production and this year’s production as well. What about all those local and school taxes they’ll have trouble paying this year?
I can understand John Katko giving his undivided attention to Nucor but I wish he’d pay as much attention to the very real problems of some of his other constituents.
Richard Glenister
Locke
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!