Letter: Katko showed courage with his vote

Let me first state that I have not supported John Katko in the past. However, I do applaud his vote for the infrastructure plan. Finally, a plan from which all Americans can see benefit. No matter who you are, you need to drive or be driven and have access to the internet. As regards the climate change portions, we have all seen the rather unusual weather we have been having. The warmest months, the rainiest weeks, etc. While no bill is perfect, and I have problems with some of the portions of the social infrastructure bill the progressives are supporting, I believe that this bill passed will benefit all citizens of our country. Who rich, poor, or middle class doesn't need better and updated roads, and available affordable internet? Although I do not always care for your votes, I do support your courage to split with your party in the House and support a bill that will improve the lives of your community. Thank you for voting for the needs of your constituents.