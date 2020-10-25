Letter: Katko stands up for CNY families

When it comes to supporting working parents, Congressman John Katko has a sterling record. This issue is extremely important to me as a family-focused employer.

John Katko introduced a bold and flexible paid family leave plan. He also passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a bill he introduced that ensures pregnant workers have reasonable accommodations in the workplace.

During the pandemic, Katko introduced and passed a bill that provides paid leave to workers who are forced to quarantine or care for their children if daycare facilities are closed. What's more, he voted in favor of a bill that provided over $50 billion in aid to childcare providers to help them survive the ongoing pandemic.

Ads running on TV are trying to distort John Katko's record and downplay his bipartisan efforts to support working parents. The fact is, John Katko has always been an ally for working parents and has successfully passed legislation to get mothers and fathers the support they need. My vote is going to John Katko because his record supports families in central New York!

Sue Dwyer

Auburn

Sue Dwyer is the Cayuga County clerk.

