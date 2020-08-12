Letter: Katko stands with Trump, not CNY

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We live in a truly surreal world. A couple of days ago, Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the principals of the federal government's Coronavirus Task Force, said that the epidemic in the U.S. had entered a different and very troubling phase, namely that of uncontrolled spread in the Midwest and rural areas. The very next day, in a coronavirus briefing, President Trump announced that there were “encouraging signs” that the epidemic was slowing and would soon be under control.

You only have to look at any one of several websites monitoring new infections and deaths, John Hopkins, Worldometer, etc. to see that Birx is correct, the virus is surging in previously relatively unaffected areas. The situation simply isn’t getting better, rather it’s rapidly getting much worse.

Now, either President Trump is ignorant and delusional or he’s simply lying. It’s hard to tell which. He can hardly be ignorant because his own people, namely Birx, Fauci and Redfield, are telling him how serious the situation is. Or he’s being deliberately disingenuous. Either way, it’s the American people who are and will suffer.