Letter: Katko stood up to the king of liars

Hats off, John Katko, for speaking the truth
Hard task accomplished like pulling a tooth
Children applaud you, mothers do too
Exposing the monster, the head of that zoo:
King of the liars, prince of uncouth
Gene Hockeborn
Auburn
