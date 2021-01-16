 Skip to main content
Letter: Katko stood up to the king of liars
Letter: Katko stood up to the king of liars

Hats off, John Katko, for speaking the truth

Hard task accomplished like pulling a tooth

Children applaud you, mothers do too

Exposing the monster, the head of that zoo:

King of the liars, prince of uncouth

Gene Hockeborn

Auburn

