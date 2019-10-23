I was extremely disappointed by the show of partisan journalism displayed by The Citizen in its article regarding Congressman John Katko's interaction with an aggravator at the Cayuga County Farm Bureau dinner.
It is clear that the individual who filmed the congressman entering the dinner was only after one thing: To try and catch him off guard on impeachment. Rep. Katko saw through this person's game and did not engage with him.
The Citizen bought right into the partisan game being played, and linked to the video for all to see. Doing so is irresponsible and spreads an inaccurate message about a congressman who I have found to be incredibly accessible. On numerous occasions, I have seen Rep. Katko around town in Cayuga County and I've personally seen him stop to interact with constituents, not all of whom agree with him, on the street or while visiting a local business. While not everyone agrees with him on the issues, he's always willing to hear people out and share his own reasoning for taking a position.
Dominic Petrosino
Auburn