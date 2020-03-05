Letter: Katko supports a police state

We do not need a congressman who supports a police state.

Imagine SWAT teams marching through downtown Newark. Picture U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents dressed in black assault uniforms with M4 rifles strapped to their chests rolling through Geneva. Think about armed personnel carriers rolling through downtown Auburn. Impossible you say?

President Trump has actually ordered these very police personnel to what he calls sanctuary cities: Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, New Jersey, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco. These communities have not asked for this military support, just as our Newark, Geneva and Auburn would not ask. In fact, Boston, which already has these agents deployed, is statistically safer than it has been in many years.

Just like the wall, Mr. Trump is using these scare tactics against a population that does not look like him, conjuring up fear in the Hispanic community and fear in all of our communities, and generating an increase in hate groups and hate crimes. Mr. Trump is spending $3 million per mile of new walls, some of which have blown down in the wind, been cut open by Black and Decker saws bought at Home Depot, and have included openings to let flood waters pass through.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}