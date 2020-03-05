Letter: Katko supports a police state

We do not need a congressman who supports a police state.
Imagine SWAT teams marching through downtown Newark. Picture U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents dressed in black assault uniforms with M4 rifles strapped to their chests rolling through Geneva. Think about armed personnel carriers rolling through downtown Auburn. Impossible you say?
President Trump has actually ordered these very police personnel to what he calls sanctuary cities: Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, New Jersey, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco. These communities have not asked for this military support, just as our Newark, Geneva and Auburn would not ask. In fact, Boston, which already has these agents deployed, is statistically safer than it has been in many years.
Just like the wall, Mr. Trump is using these scare tactics against a population that does not look like him, conjuring up fear in the Hispanic community and fear in all of our communities, and generating an increase in hate groups and hate crimes. Mr. Trump is spending $3 million per mile of new walls, some of which have blown down in the wind, been cut open by Black and Decker saws bought at Home Depot, and have included openings to let flood waters pass through.
This is just another political ploy to win the support of his constituents. Our representative in Congress, John Katko, fully supports Mr. Trump in these actions. A former federal prosecutor should know better than to play the race card of xenophobia.
How can we as a community, dependent on the target population of Hispanic farmworkers, support these actions? It is time to end Mr. Katko’s support of these policies and vote him out of office.
John L. Ghertner
Sodus
John L. Ghertner is legislative director for Wayne Action for Racial Equality.