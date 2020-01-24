Letter: Katko supports Alzheimer's disease research

This past year has seen the passing of significant funding and legislation aimed at advancing research, support and education in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia. At this time, I would like to recognize and thank our Congressman, John Katko, for his support on all measures. Crucial has been the increase of $350 million for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institute of Health, bringing the total annual funding to more than $2.9 billion. Included within the appropriations package is $10 million to implement the BOLD Alzheimer’s Act, which will assist in the establishment of Alzheimer’s Centers of Excellence to address and improve the nation’s public health response to Alzheimer’s. While these recent achievements are very important, we still have a long way to go to meet the vision of the Alzheimer’s Association’s; a world without Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease, adding to the 5 million currently living with Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the country, at a cost of $290 billion to taxpayers in 2019. This cost does not take into consideration the financial losses of the estimated 16 million unpaid care givers. Of equal consequence is the emotional toll that is experienced by the families as they meet the daily challenges of caring and advocating for their loved ones. I do understand what that means. I have spent the better part of my adult life involved personally and professionally in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease after having lost my father 25 years ago, and later other beloved family members.
For more information, please refer to the National Alzheimer’s Association (800-272-3900), the local Central New York Chapter (315-472-4201) or the Advocacy arm, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM)
Cynthia Nigolian
Syracuse
Cynthia Nigolian is a volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association CNY.