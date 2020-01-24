Letter: Katko supports Alzheimer's disease research

This past year has seen the passing of significant funding and legislation aimed at advancing research, support and education in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia. At this time, I would like to recognize and thank our Congressman, John Katko, for his support on all measures. Crucial has been the increase of $350 million for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institute of Health, bringing the total annual funding to more than $2.9 billion. Included within the appropriations package is $10 million to implement the BOLD Alzheimer’s Act, which will assist in the establishment of Alzheimer’s Centers of Excellence to address and improve the nation’s public health response to Alzheimer’s. While these recent achievements are very important, we still have a long way to go to meet the vision of the Alzheimer’s Association’s; a world without Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.