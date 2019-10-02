Observing the Washington politicians who respond to this impeachment frenzy without having clear and verifiable sources or facts, it becomes clear that hearsay is not evidence and our congressmen, John Katko, knows that. He understands that credible information is needed before any decision on such a notable decision should be made by Congress. The rush to judgment is a step in undermining our sound institutions of government, and the process of impeachment itself!
In stark contrast to many of his colleagues, Congressmen Katko has steered clear of this bandwagon approach and has remained reasonable and cautious and has pleaded with Congress to uncover the verifiable facts and then proceed and decide where they will lead.
As a former federal prosecutor, hearing this from Katko should not be surprising. After spending 20 years prosecuting the highest level criminals on the federal level, Katko understands and knows that before making a judgment, you need first to have all the facts from a credible source and they must be verifiable. This case of impeachment therefore should be no different.
With an issue that has emotions running high, I am proud and pleased that Congressman Katko has remained one of the few responsible voices and objective thinkers in our Congress on this most important issue.
Josephine Thomas
Syracuse