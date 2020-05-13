Letter: Katko, Trump both need to leave office

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump blamed brown people and their children for committing all our crimes and simultaneously taking all our jobs. He blamed Michael Cohen for payments to Stormy Daniels, claiming no knowledge. He rebuked Robert Mueller for a Russia “hoax” and posited a “deep state” conspiracy without foundation. At the same time he excluded Muslims because “they’re the problem.”

When this COVID 19 pandemic came he falsely claimed no warning. Then he said it was one person from China, then 15 and that it would soon “all go away.” When worse came, he took over story hour until his fairy tale included disinfectant and UV lights in our lungs.

When Governor Cuomo gave us the truth, Trump sent insults and a ship, but no masks, gowns, swabs, test kits or even money for burials, while he outbid us for PPE and confiscated shipments from others. He blamed “that woman from Michigan” for not opening her state and called protesters with Nazi flags good people. Instead of taking responsibility, he now blames China.

For pandemic relief, he bankrolls large corporations without restrictions, but tells blue states to go bankrupt. And he refuses to help the vulnerable even to eat.