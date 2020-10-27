Letter: Katko, Trump don't have climate plan

As we head into November, I’ve heard from several people who are worried about how the elections are creating even more division in this country. However, from my perspective in King Ferry, there is good reason for hope. We have a community garden; members monitor the lake for algae and love our natural surroundings.

I’m Catholic, and my parish and community have people from all walks of life. In conversations with them, I’ve found that there is solid agreement about what matters most to us. We care about seeing our kids thrive, our economy recover, and staying healthy in these trying times and leaving a livable planet for the generations to come.

A future like that will require us to address climate change now. I’m a Catholic climate voter because I see that the path ahead for our community has to be free of the increased risk of sickness, extreme weather, and job loss that is associated with climate change. We need to take action on climate change NOW, yet elected officials are not even discussing it. Neither President Trump nor Congressman Katko have a plan to even begin to address this crisis.

If you want to leave a livable planet for your children and grandchildren, work for action on climate change. Vote for leadership on climate.

Mary Crosley