Letter: Katko's border trip is hardly bipartisan

So Mr. Katko, who claims to be the most bipartisan member of Congress, is going to Mexico with Republican leaders. He is also a ranking member of the Department of House Homeland Security.

My question is why, for someone who’s claim is bipartisanship, he hasn’t invited Democratic members to join? I mean if Democrats have declined an offer of such, it should be made public.

What I see as an armchair non-affiliated voter is the “slant” forming for future fights of immigration bills, reforms, DACA and of course Ted Cruz’s crusade of idiotic, political behavior. I mention Cruz because of the state and his own agenda he represents.

I thought bipartisanship is working across the aisle, two parties looking at the same issue at the same time. Discussion in real time with one another. Not a pile of reports with one lens trying to clear the vision of the opposite eye of the party. Monocles are not effective anymore. Hence, lenses for both eyes for the best vision.