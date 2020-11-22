Letter: Katko's silence on Trump unacceptable

It is absolutely mind-blowing that Congressman John Katko has not spoken out yet about the president's refusal to concede the election. The president's firing by tweet of Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, is a direct shot at the Congressman's work as the Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation.

The Donald Trump melt-down is attempting to undermine our country in every possible way and it appears that he is going to continue this effort for his remaining days in office. It is imperative that all of us speak out publicly against what the president is doing.

The following are Congressman Katko's own words in a press release that he published earlier this year announcing his legislation, the "CISA Director Reform Act”: “I applaud the House Homeland Security Committee for approving the CISA Director Reform Act, bipartisan legislation I introduced which aims to empower the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) by creating consistency and stability within the agency. By establishing a set term limit of 5 years for the CISA Director position, my legislation will improve efficiency at the agency and provide certainty outside of the ad hoc appointments and varying term lengths that are currently in place. While this legislation takes the important step of instilling stability in CISA, I believe we must do more to further empower this agency. As the Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Innovation, I remain committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass commonsense legislation to protect our nation against cyber threats.”