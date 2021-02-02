Letter: Katko's stand against Trump deserves praise

I disagree with John Katko on many things. I think health care is a fundamental human right, I think massive tax cuts for the wealthiest are immoral, I think systemic racism throughout our legal system is a reality. But I can only praise the congressman for taking a stand against Trump-inspired political violence.

I understand the argument made by some of my friends that his opposition comes late. But most of his Republican colleagues have done absolutely nothing but shirk responsibility for the bald-faced lies the former president gleefully pumped into our society over the past five years. Yes, I wish Mr. Katko had stood up earlier, but Democrats aren't perfect either.

Our country's in a frightening crisis. Trumpian hatred, racism and selfishness have hurt us all. I respect people who are strong enough to change their minds, and I welcome them to what President Biden calls a struggle for the soul of our country. Judging by the deepening hypocrisy and cowardice of much of the Republican leadership, it's clearly going to be a long one.

Jim Ellis

Fleming

