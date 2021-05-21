Letter: Katko's support for Stefanik is troubling

Mr. Katko, you need to explain yourself a little more. But first, kudos to the support from your colleague Rep. Tim Ryan who blasted the 90% of Republicans who would not even consider your bill of Jan. 6 commission.

Your mentioned recently that you and Ms. Stefanik know what needs to be done for you to win. I really hope that doesn’t mean selling your soul and your constituents souls to Q-Anon and Trumpers. Ms. Stefanik is already there and she could very easily divide New York even more. Not to mention Kevin McCarthy is a Trump wanna-be.

For a federal prosecutor, isn’t right is right and wrong is wrong? It’s time to stop placating to the Trumpers and those close to the edge. Save the ones you can for the Republican Party of Lincoln.

McCarthy doesn’t have any integrity with your party and he used you. There has got to be a way that censure of McCarthy can be done. That is what happened to Rep. Cheney because she spoke truth. Speaking of Ms. Cheney, did you vote to have her removed from her committee appointments? If so, what was in it for you, Ms. Stefanik moving up, promising leverage but delivering betrayal in the future?

R. L. Searles

Sennett

Love 4 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0