Letter: Katko's support of Stefanik all wrong

Regarding your opinion from Sunday, May 9 (“Donald Trump’s influence remains a grave threat”): I agree with your assessment about Trump but Trump is not alone.

The majority of the Republican Party no longer believes in democracy. In the case of the ones staying silent I think of the phrase “silence gives consent.” For John Katko to say he will support Elise Stefanik makes him no better. Supporting her is not a “complete repudiation.” What about "consequences"? We are all still waiting for the “9/11 style commission” to be formed. The Republicans are stalling to try and run out the clock to hide their culpability.

John Katko needs to be called out for his support of Elise Stefanik. He needs to be reminded that she:

1. Signed on to the amicus brief filed along with the Texas’ lawsuit to the Supreme Court that sought to nullify the votes cast in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

2. Objected to the certification of some of the Electoral College votes.

3. Made public statements that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

4. Did not vote to impeach Trump.