Letter: Katko's support of Trump indefensible

President Trump’s threat to withhold COVID relief until after the election was a ransom note. He is holding hostage the relief that central and western New Yorkers and Americans across this country are desperate for, and it is despicable.

Let’s be clear about what this relief is: Support to keep people from losing their homes. Benefits for people who have lost their jobs. Help for frontline workers who have had to put themselves at risk to keep our society going. Funding to put safety equipment in schools to keep kids and teachers safe from COVID. Food for children who are living in hunger during an economic crisis in the richest country in the history of the world. Trump is holding their food hostage.

This is not only a complete abdication of his responsibility as the supposed leader of this country, it is immoral.

It is impossible to capture the toll that this virus has taken on people in our district and around the country. I’ve talked to people who have buried family members, lost jobs, and had to close their family businesses after 40 years. I’ve talked to nurses, doctors, teachers, and grocery store clerks, who have been putting their lives on the line every day for the last seven months. And I’ve talked to immunocompromised people who haven't left their homes since March because they can't risk exposure.