Letter: Katko's tenure was a mixed bag

As the year comes to an end, I was delighted to see funding that U.S. Rep. John Katko has secured for Cayuga County and our neighbor, Onondaga County.

I have been a regular critic of Mr. Katko. I don’t deny or shy away from that. Most of my criticism surrounded around the nefarious activities of a former president, the Second Amendment, and what I believed to be his lack of challenges toward the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Majorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. I wanted to know why he didn’t speak with more conviction when some Republicans refused to accept the that voters had spoken. Or that when he talked of the attempt of Trumpers and white supremacists trying to overthrow our democracy, he wasn’t louder about it.

I didn’t like that I couldn’t participate in his town hall meetings over Zoom because I didn’t register in time. I was frustrated when one of his aides in the Syracuse office reached out to me for a telephone call and failed to follow through. I didn’t like that I couldn’t have a face to face because of a thousand dollar a plate menu fare which I didn’t get an invite to anyways. Mr. Katko had an Auburn office for a bit, but it was closed more than open. I’ll give that to him since COVID changed so much.

So before I turn my attention to a new congressional representative for the hastily drawn 24th district, Mr. Katko, enjoy your time with your family. Thank you for putting central New York at the core of your tenure in Congress. Were there times I wished you pushed harder, sure and other times, not so much. But that is what democracy is about, the bipartisanship to come to a common sense of the will of all the people, to be seen and heard, to watch and listen. Thank you for all you have done for NY24! And I mean that.

I may really have my hands full with your successor though, since I am so far on the district fringe that she doesn’t want to have a satellite office in Auburn!

Enjoy your retirement!

R.L. Searles

Sennett