Letter: Keep a local in state Assembly seat

Following 21 years of public service in Albany, the man who became known around Auburn and Cayuga County as "our Assemblyman," Gary Finch, announced earlier this year that he would be retiring at the end of 2020. Our community owes our Assemblyman a debt of gratitude for he was always there for us. Simply put he was our voice in Albany, a resident, property owner and business owner of Cayuga County he always understood the issues as they faced us. His service and dedication to Auburn and Cayuga County will be greatly missed.

Assemblyman Finch’s retirement presents Auburn and Cayuga County with a dilemma. It is possible that we could end up in 2021 being represented in Albany by two members of the Assembly and three state senators of which none are from Cayuga County. Following the many years of attention we received from Gary Finch that would be an unfortunate transition to have to endure. Basically, Auburn and Cayuga County would not have a seat at the decision making table in Albany.