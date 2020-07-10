Letter: Keep a local in state Assembly seat

Following 21 years of public service in Albany, the man who became known around Auburn and Cayuga County as "our Assemblyman," Gary Finch, announced earlier this year that he would be retiring at the end of 2020. Our community owes our Assemblyman a debt of gratitude for he was always there for us. Simply put he was our voice in Albany, a resident, property owner and business owner of Cayuga County he always understood the issues as they faced us. His service and dedication to Auburn and Cayuga County will be greatly missed.
Assemblyman Finch’s retirement presents Auburn and Cayuga County with a dilemma. It is possible that we could end up in 2021 being represented in Albany by two members of the Assembly and three state senators of which none are from Cayuga County. Following the many years of attention we received from Gary Finch that would be an unfortunate transition to have to endure. Basically, Auburn and Cayuga County would not have a seat at the decision making table in Albany.
This is why I am enthusiastically supporting the candidacy of Dia Carabajal to fill the open seat for the 126th Assembly District. Dia is a long-time resident and property owner in Auburn. She is a mother and wife, raising her family while working as a career educator that began at Auburn Schools and presently serves as a professor of mathematics at Cayuga Community College. She was elected and served for six years on the Auburn school board, this experience provides her with local school district insight that is certainly needed at the state Legislature. She was elected and served four years as an Auburn city councilor, with this experience she understands how the state works, as well as, sometimes doesn’t work with local governments. She clearly has the experience that will allow her to hit the ground running in Albany.
Dia will be our voice and carry on the tradition of reliable service that Gary Finch provided for us here in Auburn and Cayuga County. We have one chance this November to keep a resident of Cayuga County in a seat at the state Legislature, we must elect Dia Carabajal to the state Assembly and keep our seat at Albany’s decision making table.
Chuck Mason
Auburn
Chuck Mason is the Auburn city clerk.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!