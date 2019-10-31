Not only is Peter Adams a good friend he is also the finest supervisor the town of Sennett has had in a long long time. Peter is a well-educated, successful business man who dedicates his talents to the smooth operation of the town. During his tenure as supervisor he has obtained nearly $2 million in grants for town improvements and, in addition to improvements in many other areas, introduced changes in town banking resulting in increased interest income of thousands of dollars.
Peter listens very carefully to everyone's questions, concerns and suggestions. He understands that this is the pathway to our community's success and growth.
Peter is a direct descendant of a Revolutionary War soldier who settled in Sennett in 1797. He is very proud of this heritage as he very well should be. It is proof of his commitment to the town.
l urge all residents of Sennett to keep this growth and success moving forward under the very capable hands of Sennett Town Supervisor Peter Adams.
Please reelect Supervisor Peter Adams this November.
James Lent
Sennett