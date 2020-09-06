Letter: Keep 'Auburn Cayuga Approach' going

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I join with the Auburn and Cayuga County community in gratitude and support for the meaningful work of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, the Auburn Police Department, the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office in addressing the multitude of problems arising out of systematic racism.

As reported in The Citizen, the recent meeting of Police Chief Shawn Butler, Bill Berry, Jr., Sheriff Brian Schenck, Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and other members of their organizations, reveals the foundation in our community for progress through open dialogue. Even as our nation has failed to form a "more perfect union," these local leaders serve as inspiration that should be known throughout the country.

The courage to talk and the courage to listen is fundamental in our history and has led to allowing our community to be a uniquely fine place to live.

The “Auburn Cayuga Approach” should be the approach engaged throughout the United States.

Keep Going.

Robert Bergan

Auburn

