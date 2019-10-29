{{featured_button_text}}

As a registered, unaffiliated voter, I am writing in support of re-electing Councillors Giannettino and Carabajal. They listen to the concerns of residents, ask questions and most importantly take action. They are responsive & bring transparency in what they do.

I personally witnessed their care and understanding at the Dec. 14, 2017, public hearing regarding updating the zoning code.

They stood fast against the proposed elimination of the historic district and the industrial park district. The city council restored both districts thus saving property values and investments.

Please vote for Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal, Auburn's voice at city hall.

Karen Walter

Auburn

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0