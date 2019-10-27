It is with great pleasure that I am writing to encourage all Auburnians to support Dia Carabajal for re-election to the Auburn City Council. I have known Dia for 35 years. In all those years she has been a staunch supporter of social justice.
Since joining city council, she has been a fierce advocate for the growth and revitalization of Auburn. She has championed the rehabilitation of city parks, economic development through arts and culture, infrastructure improvement and quality of life issues like fair wages and collective bargaining. Her efforts are very evident in our thriving, vibrant downtown.
This election season, join me in supporting Dia Carabajal. She has the mind of a mathematician, the soul of an artist and the heart of a mother. Vote Dia!
Jim Mazzeo
Auburn