Letter: Keep fighting against Auburn school name change

• In January there were approximately 14 students and adults attending the BOE. meeting that requested this name change, vs. a community that is against the name change.

• In July 2020, the BOE long-term planning committee had the same agenda, so the students coming to the board in January was not an original idea.

Yet, the president of the BOE said at the organization meeting in his bid for re-election, he was not in favor the re-naming. Well why has he not put an end to this issue already? And why when the motion was brought up to the board, there was one opposed, and it was not the president of BOE.

The BOE tried to keep this quiet, but it did not work. The re-name would have been done by now if not for the small group of concerned parents and grandparents that got involved.

Only to uncover, many more discrepancies.

The board needs to focus on real issues:

• Children returning to classroom

• Classroom sizes

• Mental health

• Bullying

Critical Race Theory: It's here.