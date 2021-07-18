Letter: Keep fighting against Auburn school name change

I am writing to everyone concerned about the education of your children or with why the proposed renaming of the Auburn High School is still on “pause” when the overwhelming result of the public survey by students and adults alike was to keep the name unchanged.
It is not a done deal!
Consider the following:
Conflict of interest definition: A situation in which a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity
• Some of the members of the board of education fit into this slot. They hold important positions, like the board president is the former vice president of the Harriett Tubman Boosters; the board vice president is the president of the NAACP.
• According to New York State United Teachers website, they are the employer of one of the board members (who is also running for board president.)
• When one group, Harriet Tubman Boosters, puts on their wish list, that they would like to see AHS renamed for Tubman, the second board, the school board, has the power and control with the ultimate decision.
Per Joe Sheppard “The final naming decision rests with the board of education.”
Big conflict of interest.
• In January there were approximately 14 students and adults attending the BOE. meeting that requested this name change, vs. a community that is against the name change.
• In July 2020, the BOE long-term planning committee had the same agenda, so the students coming to the board in January was not an original idea.
Yet, the president of the BOE said at the organization meeting in his bid for re-election, he was not in favor the re-naming. Well why has he not put an end to this issue already? And why when the motion was brought up to the board, there was one opposed, and it was not the president of BOE.
The BOE tried to keep this quiet, but it did not work. The re-name would have been done by now if not for the small group of concerned parents and grandparents that got involved.
Only to uncover, many more discrepancies.
The board needs to focus on real issues:
• Children returning to classroom
• Classroom sizes
• Mental health
• Bullying
Critical Race Theory: It's here.
Be sure to attend the next BOE meeting on July 20 at 7 p.m. at Auburn High School.
We are not going away.
Nancy Kelly
Auburn